With the Memorial Day weekend as the start to summer recreation, New Rochelle parks will be open with safety guidelines in place.
Beginning Saturday, May 23 and continuing through June 26, weekend and holiday parking admittance at Five Islands Park, Hudson Park and Davenport Park will be for residents only from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Parking is free for Parks Passport holders and $5 for residents without a valid Park Passport. Restroom facilities will be open and have been professionally sanitized.
The Hudson Park Beach remains closed; however, the sundeck will be open but limited to 150 people in keeping with New York State guidelines of 50 percent capacity for beach areas. Bathhouse showers are closed.
All parks and natural trails are open for passive use only. All playgrounds and athletic fields remain closed until further notice. Group sport activities are not permitted.
Masks should be worn at all times when moving through parks, when social distancing is not possible. As a further precaution, parks staff will be onsite at each facility to monitor capacity and adherence to public health guidelines.
“Our staff and crews have been working hard to prepare our parks and facilities for the community’s enjoyment,” said Parks & Recreation Commissioner Bill Zimmermann. “Please join us in putting safety first by observing the guidelines we have put in place for the health and well-being of all.”
To obtain a Park Passport, residents may make an appointment at City Hall by calling 914-654-2087 or emailing Info@NewRochelleNY.com. For the latest Parks and Recreation news, information and programs visit www.newrochelleny.com/parks.