The Department of Public Works begins their summer collection schedule on Tuesday, May 26. All garbage, recycling and bulk items must be placed at the curbside for pickup by 6:00 AM on the scheduled day of collection. This policy is in effect from Memorial Day through Labor Day week (September 11).
Next week will follow a holiday pickup schedule for sanitation, recycling and yard waste. Please note that there will be no bulk trash pickup as it is a holiday week.
MONDAY- HOLIDAY- No Garbage/Yard waste pickup. (Yard waste rescheduled to Friday)
TUESDAY- Garbage North
WEDNESDAY- Garbage South
THURSDAY- Garbage/Commingled North
FRIDAY- Garbage/Commingled South; Yard Waste Collection (North side of Quaker Ridge Road to Scarsdale border)
REMINDER: plastic bags cannot be used for recycling. Instead, put commingled, paper and cardboard recycling inside covered containers up to 32 gallons and place at the curb on the appropriate pickup day. The City will not pick up recycling placed in ANY plastic bags – even plastic bags advertised as recyclable or biodegradable are prohibited. Cardboard boxes should not be placed loose at the curb but can be flattened and tied with twine or placed in 32 gallon containers.
For further information please refer to the 2020 Refuse Collection Schedule.