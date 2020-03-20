News Flash

Development

Posted on: March 20, 2020

RXR Realty Commits $1 Million to New Rochelle for Coronavirus-19 Relief

RXR Realty today announced a $1 million contribution to support organizations and New Rochelle residents impacted by the COVID-19 public health crisis. Funding will go towards programs to address both immediate needs, as well as the long-term recovery of New Rochelle. RXR’s commitment to New Rochelle, in collaboration with the Westchester Community Foundation, is a model that private sector organizations can implement in impacted communities and regions across the country.

“We’re proud to support those organizations on the frontlines of providing essential food and non-food services to our most vulnerable, as well as supporting programs that provide our seniors with telehealth services to assure them that they are not alone during this public health crisis. Now, more than ever, is the time for all of us to step and support our New Rochelle neighbors in need,” said Scott Rechler, Chairman and CEO of RXR.

In addition to the $1 million contribution, the RXR Building Community Fund will immediately provide $108,000 to support programs that ensure continued distribution of meals and non-food items to low-income New Rochelle residents, including seniors and people with disabilities. The funding will also support 60 low-income seniors access to tele-health services. Seniors are at a high-risk for the Novel Coronavirus-19 and their isolation increases the need for additional emotional support.

“In the face of an unprecedented challenge, it is essential for our entire community to come together, including the investors and builders who have a direct stake in New Rochelle’s future,” said Noam Bramson, Mayor of the City of New Rochelle. “We have a shared obligation to identify the most critical needs, lift up our most vulnerable residents, support our struggling businesses, and demonstrate our city’s strength and resilience. I applaud RXR for this outstanding example of corporate citizenship, and for establishing a framework through which other partners can contribute."

“The Westchester Community Foundation is committed to working with our business and philanthropy partners to provide the necessary services and support New Rochelle needs during this unprecedented time,” said Laura Rossi, Executive Director of the Westchester Community Foundation.

Specific grantees include:

$50,000 to WestCOP, a multi-purpose social services agency that combats poverty and its adverse effects in New Rochelle and the Hudson Valley region;

$50,000 to HOPE Community Services, the largest emergency food pantry and soup kitchen in the City of New Rochelle, which also provides clothing, language skills, emotional support, immigration services, and other daily necessities; and

$8,000 to The Guidance Center of Westchester, which offers essential and lasting support to those in communities challenged by mental illness, substance abuse, poverty, and homelessness.

To contribute and learn more about relief efforts, please contact or visit:

  • Westchester Community Foundation - Laura RossiExecutive Director, (914) 671-6956

