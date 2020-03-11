Beginning Wednesday, March 11, the Hugh A. Doyle Senior Center has been closed until further notice. However, some of our services to the most vulnerable will continue. On Wednesday, staff will be identifying seniors in need of support services, including meals. The Center will also continue to provide transportation from senior buildings of Willow Towers, Maple Center and Maple Place to supermarkets, and transportation to medical appointments. Other information services and assistance (such as recertifications) will be provided by appointment only.