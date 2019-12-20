News Flash

Development

Posted on: December 20, 2019

Holiday Festival Lights Up Lincoln Park

20191218_181928

Holiday lights, music, entertainment, a special visit from Santa and a sprinkling of snow transformed Lincoln Park into a winter wonderland on Wednesday night, to the delight of over hundred families and community members who came to celebrate the season and the inaugural “Light the Night” festival.

The event featured local vocalists Delonna Jones from the Municipal Housing Authority, Bethesda Baptist Choir, and music from DJ Zeke, with holiday-themed displays and light show highlighting the beauty of the Lincoln basketball courts, park and corridor. Officials in attendance included District 3 City Council Member Jared Rice and Council Member elect Yadira Ramos-Herbert, New York State Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins, County Legislator Damon Maher, and Deputy Mayor Barry Fertel.

Light the Night at Lincoln Park, presented as part of the City’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative, was coordinated by the Department of Development with support from City Council Member Jared Rice and Council Member-elect Yadira Ramos Herbert, the Department of Parks and Recreation, and community partners including The Boys and Girls Club of New Rochelle, Bethesda Baptist Church of New Rochelle, St. Catherine AME Zion Church, There’s a Better Way, the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, Grow Lincoln Park Community Garden and R.F. Wilkins Consultants.

I have had the privilege of serving New Rochellians specifically residents of Council District 3 for nine years,” said New Rochelle Councilman Jared Rice. “Light the Night served as a literal and figurative message to our community. The City of New Rochelle is now, more than ever, committed to partnering with District 3 community members as we grow this City together and light the path into a new decade of economic development and community partnership”.

Late last year, Governor Cuomo announced that the City of New Rochelle was the Mid-Hudson winner of Round 3 of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), a $10 million grant award aimed at revitalizing core urban centers across the state. In the spring, the City received notice of the projects that would receive funding under this program – many of them aimed at improving the safety, vibrancy, and economic strength of the Lincoln Avenue Corridor. Beginning in 2020, the City of New Rochelle will start the implementation of the awarded projects.

The “Light the Night” community event is one of a number of seasonal programs initiatives planned for the Lincoln Avenue corridor. In September, the City hosted an outdoor “Family Movie Night” at Lincoln Park.

Facebook Twitter Email

Other News in Development

City of New Rochelle Partners with VeoRide on New Bike Share Program

Posted on: December 20, 2019

Free 2-Hour Holiday Parking for the Month of December

Posted on: December 5, 2019

Downtown New Rochelle Black Box Theater Comes to Life with Lease Signing

Posted on: November 27, 2019
TKL speaking (1)

Eight Murals Paying Tribute to the City's Culture and Vibrancy Unveiled in New Rochelle

Posted on: November 6, 2019
Photo-39

RXR Realty Begins Ground-Up Construction on 28-Story Mixed-Use Development at 26 South Division St

Posted on: October 30, 2019

Lead Safe Westchester (LSW) Grants Available

Posted on: October 23, 2019

Metered Parking Goes Paperless

Posted on: October 7, 2019

Megalith Capital Management and City Officials Celebrate Grand Opening of the Printhouse

Posted on: October 7, 2019

688 affordable housing units to come online in New Rochelle

Posted on: September 9, 2019

New Rochelle Introduces Free, On-Demand Downtown Shuttle Service

Posted on: August 22, 2019

New Rochelle Launches Artist Certification Program to Boost Artist Housing in the City's Downtown

Posted on: August 20, 2019
IMG_3230 (2)

New Rochelle receives project approvals for $10M state grant

Posted on: August 1, 2019
Scott Rechler, Mayor Bramson and Michael Maturo joined by VAEA, Daniel Martinez, City and RXR offici

Ribbon-cutting ceremony held at 360 Huguenot

Posted on: August 1, 2019
Wyndham rendering

New 24-story Luxury Hotel Coming to New Rochelle's Downtown

Posted on: July 1, 2019

New Rochelle Names Finalists in Artist Contest for One-year Free Rent

Posted on: June 26, 2019
FPRDVbtH_jpeg

CAC Realty Group and City Officials Celebrate Groundbreaking at The Huguenot

Posted on: June 6, 2019

Commissioner Aragon Featured in Multi Housing News

Posted on: May 31, 2019

New Rochelle Launches The Acceleration Project Pilot

Posted on: May 10, 2019
JnyboKN4_jpeg

New Contest Offers Artists a Chance to Win Free Rent in New Rochelle for 12 Months

Posted on: March 22, 2019
IMG_7706

Overpass Illuminated Public Art Project Completed in the City of New Rochelle

Posted on: March 1, 2019

DRI Public Meeting #2

Posted on: January 15, 2019