Holiday lights, music, entertainment, a special visit from Santa and a sprinkling of snow transformed Lincoln Park into a winter wonderland on Wednesday night, to the delight of over hundred families and community members who came to celebrate the season and the inaugural “Light the Night” festival.
The event featured local vocalists Delonna Jones from the Municipal Housing Authority, Bethesda Baptist Choir, and music from DJ Zeke, with holiday-themed displays and light show highlighting the beauty of the Lincoln basketball courts, park and corridor. Officials in attendance included District 3 City Council Member Jared Rice and Council Member elect Yadira Ramos-Herbert, New York State Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins, County Legislator Damon Maher, and Deputy Mayor Barry Fertel.
Light the Night at Lincoln Park, presented as part of the City’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative, was coordinated by the Department of Development with support from City Council Member Jared Rice and Council Member-elect Yadira Ramos Herbert, the Department of Parks and Recreation, and community partners including The Boys and Girls Club of New Rochelle, Bethesda Baptist Church of New Rochelle, St. Catherine AME Zion Church, There’s a Better Way, the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, Grow Lincoln Park Community Garden and R.F. Wilkins Consultants.
I have had the privilege of serving New Rochellians specifically residents of Council District 3 for nine years,” said New Rochelle Councilman Jared Rice. “Light the Night served as a literal and figurative message to our community. The City of New Rochelle is now, more than ever, committed to partnering with District 3 community members as we grow this City together and light the path into a new decade of economic development and community partnership”.
Late last year, Governor Cuomo announced that the City of New Rochelle was the Mid-Hudson winner of Round 3 of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), a $10 million grant award aimed at revitalizing core urban centers across the state. In the spring, the City received notice of the projects that would receive funding under this program – many of them aimed at improving the safety, vibrancy, and economic strength of the Lincoln Avenue Corridor. Beginning in 2020, the City of New Rochelle will start the implementation of the awarded projects.
The “Light the Night” community event is one of a number of seasonal programs initiatives planned for the Lincoln Avenue corridor. In September, the City hosted an outdoor “Family Movie Night” at Lincoln Park.