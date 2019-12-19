New Rochelle’s Department of Public Works annual schedule and information booklet is now available online at NewRochelleNY.com/DPW. The 2020 DPW booklet will be mailed to homes next week.
“Our annual brochure contains essential guidelines to keep New Rochelle clean and green,” said Scott Pickup, Public Works Commissioner. “We collect materials curbside, but rely on the everyday decisions made in homes and businesses. We’d like everyone to become familiar with our guidelines, and help us all to save time and money.”
The 2020 Information Booklet contains an easy-to-read flyer on recyclables along with important contact information for each bureau, guidelines on fall leaf and spring yard waste collection, stormwater management, sewer backups and more. Individual collection schedules for North and South End neighborhoods are also available online.
“We want to also remind everyone to ‘watch our backs” and put garbage and recycling in cans no larger than 32 gallons and weighing no more than 75 lbs.,” Pickup added. “And, please don’t ever use plastic bags for recycling- even those marked recyclable can get stuck in machinery.”
One final reminder is to “Slow Down to Get Around”. “New York State has instituted a ‘do not pass’ law that protects the men and women who work in the street collecting refuse and recycling,” said Pickup. “Please be mindful of this responsibility and do not pass a vehicle while the yellow lights are engaged.”
The December holiday Sanitation collection schedule is as follows:
Monday, December 23- Garbage North
Tuesday, December 24- Garbage South
Wednesday, December 25- HOLIDAY- No Collection
Thursday, December 26- Garbage and Commingled North
Friday, December 27- Garbage and Commingled South
Monday, December 30- Garbage North
Tuesday, December 31- Garbage South
Wednesday, January 1- Holiday- No Collection
Thursday, January 2- Garbage and Paper North
Friday, January 3- Garbage and Paper South
Normal collection will resume the week of January 6 with commingled recycling collected on Wednesday, January 8.
End of year Fall Leaf collection schedule:
Week of December 23: Wednesday collection will be on Friday
For information regarding the DPW book call the Department of Public Works at 654-2130.