Pinebrook Tennis Center will open for limited use/singles play only on Saturday, May 16th. Hours through June 26th are Monday through Fridays from 3-7PM (dusk) and Saturday and Sunday 8AM-12PM and 3-7PM (dusk).
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and public health guidelines, the Department of Parks and Recreation is adhering to these rules until further notice. Please review carefully before arriving at the Center.
Here are tips and recommendations from United States Tennis Association (USTA): Playing Tennis Safely - Player tips and recommendations