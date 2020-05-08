The City of New Rochelle continues to be resilient and come together to support each other and stay New Ro Strong. To celebrate the strength and spirit of solidarity within the New Rochelle community, the city of New Rochelle is bringing New Ro Pride to residents’ front lawns with New Ro Strong lawn signs that will be available on a first come, first served basis to residents free-of-charge who sign up through the City’s website, beginning today. New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson announced the availability of the lawn signs in the City’s May 8th robocall.
“From the beginning of this crisis, in the glare of the national spotlight, the people of New Rochelle have demonstrated remarkable strength and resilience,” said New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson. “From neighbors helping neighbors, to our brave first responders, health care providers, and essential workers, to the volunteers who distribute food, support local businesses and do their part to help flatten the curve, all of us are proving to be New Ro Strong. These lawn signs are a visible way to show our community’s solidarity, pride and determination.”
In addition to the lawn signs, the city unveiled brand new, large purple New Ro Strong banners outside City Hall on North Avenue that also serve as a lasting tribute to the residents of New Rochelle.
While the lawn signs are being provided free-of-charge, voluntary contributions are welcome to support the city’s new meal program NourishALL, which pairs community groups serving individuals in need with complimentary gift cards that can be used to support local restaurants offering take out and delivery.
To promote social distancing and comply with local, state and federal guidelines, community service officers and volunteers will deliver the lawn signs to the home address submitted through the portal beginning the week of May 11th.
For more information on New Rochelle, how to volunteer and other important resources, visit www.newrochelleny.com/newrostrong.