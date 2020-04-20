News Flash

City News

Posted on: April 20, 2020

New Rochelle Works to "NourishALL"

New Rochelle, NY – The City of New Rochelle, L+M Development Partners and RXR Realty announced today the launch of “NourishALL,” an innovative new meal program to help the City’s most vulnerable residents with critical food sourcing during the COVID-19 health crisis, and to support restaurants impacted by the crippling economic downturn.

NourishALL (sounds like “New Rochelle”) provides clients served by major community-based organizations and nonprofits with gift cards from local restaurants. After a successful pilot program that included six (6) agencies and six (6) restaurants helping 300 residents, the program will expand this week to support over 20 restaurants, 10 agencies and 1,000 people. With restaurant diversity a mainstay of New Rochelle’s economy, supporting this vital industry during New York State-mandated precautions is a core community value.

"As one of the first communities in America to face the COVID-19 pandemic, New Rochelle is determined to set a positive example of strength and resilience,” said New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson. “This innovative program, achieved through a public-private partnership, will help our most vulnerable residents, sustain valued businesses through a period of unique hardship, and position our entire city to emerge united from this crisis."

The idea for the program originated with Ron Moelis, CEO of L+M Development Partners, who, along with Wilder Balter Partners, Inc., is currently developing 14 LeCount Place. The two companies were the first to contribute towards the program.

“As a New Rochelle native, I am proud to join the city and our partners in helping provide food to those that need it most as we work together to recover from this health crisis,” said Ron Moelis, CEO and Co-founder of L+M Development Partners. “By engaging local restaurants at this critical moment, this initiative is also designed to help the vibrant businesses that contribute to the fabric of our community. L+M is dedicating to supporting communities where we build and we are grateful to Mayor Bramson for his leadership and our partners for stepping up at a time when it’s desperately needed.”

RXR Realty (RXR), New Rochelle’s master developer, is directly supporting this innovative public-private partnership through the RXR COVID-19 Relief Fund. RXR has also recently launched RXRVolunteer.com, an online platform to help connect local small businesses and non-profits affected by COVID-19 with skill-based volunteers to help navigate various federal relief programs and other needs.

"We’re proud to support the NourishALL program, a true win-win in supporting New Rochelle’s small businesses, along with those in need,” said Scott Rechler, RXR Chairman and CEO. “With a direct investment into this innovative program, combined with the launch of the RXR Volunteer program, New Rochelle is rewriting the playbook when it comes to helping those in need during times of crisis.”

Additional funding for the initiative has come through the generosity of a number of local developers and companies, which include Cappelli Enterprises, Interfaith Dwellings Corporation, Mill Creek, Fisher Development, Simone, Property Resources Corporation, Zinrock Resources, The Residence, Jem Architecturals, MacQuesten and Allstate Ventures. Louis R. Cappelli noted, "New Rochelle is near and dear to me. It was here where I was fortunate enough to launch my career as a large scale developer in 1994. While I live in White Plains, the Queen City will always be ’home’ to me, and I will do everything in my power to assist its residents through this unprecedented crisis."

As additional donations are received, plans are in the works to expand the program further to more residents in need. Members of the public interested in supporting the NourishALL initiative can donate to the program online.

Walter Ritz of HOPE Community Services confirmed the value of NourishALL to the population served by their organization. “The NourishALL Initiative has been so well received by our clients. They’re thrilled to receive these gift cards at a time when food can feel uncertain. It’s a perfect way to provide some comfort to our most in-need neighbors, while also supporting our local businesses. It’s a real win for the community at a critical time.”

With nearly two dozen restaurants participating, a variety of cuisines from throughout the City are available to recipients. Mini’s Latin Fusion, which opened less than a year ago, has been working hard to keep doors open to pickup and delivery customers. The opportunity to take part in NourishALL has been a privilege and a blessing. “While we all go through these difficult and challenging times, being able to provide to all of the families in need, is a real honor for us,” said owner Nicole Pirraglia-Piparo. Being a new restaurant, this has been a challenge for us as well, but will continue to ‘push thru’ and really live the motto #NewRoStrong. We will continue to serve, and try to provide for as many people that we can. We are grateful for being part of the NourishALL program and the opportunities to serve the community that it has provided to us.”

Anthony Russo of Modern Restaurant has been providing food to hospitals, first responders and the elderly at a discounted rate, noting how important it is during times like these to band together and help each other. "We are so proud to be part of the New Rochelle NourishALL program,” he said. “Not only is it a great program to help feed those that may otherwise go hungry but it also has enabled the restaurants involved to stay relevant. Thank you New Rochelle for organizing a program that truly helps those in need."

Since the public health crisis began, the New Rochelle community has shown repeatedly why New Rochelle is New Ro Strong. From neighbors showing up for their neighbors, to generous donations from local developers and partners, to New Rochelle residents clapping in solidarity for first responders and essential workers, New Rochelle continues to be a community beacon for inspiration.

For more information on the City of New Rochelle and NourishALL, please visit www.newrochelleny.com/newrostrong.

