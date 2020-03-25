In an effort to help assist those on the front lines battling the COVID-19 pandemic, Westchester County is creating opportunities to supply child care for the children of healthcare workers and first responders in Westchester.
*If you are a Westchester County healthcare worker or first responder seeking child care to be able to go to work, please contact Blanca Lopez at BPL3@WestchesterGov.com*
Westchester County Executive George Latimer said: “The availability of our healthcare workers and our first responders is crucial to stopping the spread of COVID-19 in Westchester County. These employees are putting their lives on the line each day when they leave their own families at home to provide quick, compassionate care to Westchester County’s residents. We need to be doing everything we can to provide them with basic necessities like child care so they may continue in the fight against the Coronavirus – our County depends on it.”
A number of child care slots are available for children from newborn to age three, and ages five through 12. Many Westchester County school districts are providing a child care program for the children of essential workers, as required by the New York State Education Department. Contact your local school district for more information.
The Child Care Council of Westchester is also working with child care providers, and has a list of programs that have openings for newborns up to age 12, with a priority for children of essential workers. Contact Executive Director Kathy Halas at kathyh@cccwny.org
Halas said: “The Council is proud to support Westchester’s child care/after school programs as they step up for families, particularly parents who are working in health care, at vital nonprofits, as first responders and in other essential jobs right now. Thank you to Westchester County government for working quickly to assemble child care resources and information at this very critical time.”