The following robocall was sent Citywide on March 7. Sign up for messaging at www.newrochelleny.com/newroalert
This is an update on the coronavirus outbreak in our community.
State authorities have established an emergency operations center in New Rochelle and are ramping up staff and supplies in order to monitor and test for the virus.
At State direction, and to safeguard our most vulnerable senior residents, nursing homes and assisted living facilities in our area will not be permitted to accept visitors until further notice.
Please remember that most people who contract coronavirus will recover without difficulty, and that we can protect ourselves and our families by following common sense public health guidelines. To learn more, call 888-364-3065 or 2-1-1, or visit health.westchestergov.com. Separate hotlines are available to residents under quarantine.
New Rochelle is continuing to coordinate closely with County and State officials, and we can all meet this challenge together by remaining calm, informed, and supportive of our neighbors.
Thank you for reading. Additional notices will follow as needed.