The Middle School Drop-In Program offers a variety of activities for youth in grades 5th, 6th, and 7th (completed as of June, 2020). It runs from June 29th - August 7th (no program on July 3rd) from 10:00am to 3:00pm. Activities include but are not limited to, arts and crafts, sports (basketball, volleyball and soccer), board games and much more. Peanut-free lunch included. The supply fee of $75.00 is due at the time of registration. The program takes place at New Rochelle High School. Limited space is available and registration is on a first come, first served basis.
*PLEASE NOTE: Programs locations, and designated facility areas within sites are subject to change based on City School District construction schedules. Participants and their families will be notified of any changes when and if they are made.
Applications are available 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday in the Youth Bureau Office, 515 North Avenue, New Rochelle New York and online at www.newrochelleny.com/youth. For more information, contact the Youth Bureau at 654-2045.