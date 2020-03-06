Registration is now open for the New Rochelle Police Department’s annual Citizen Police Academy. Classes run nine consecutive Wednesday nights from 6:30-9:00 p.m. beginning April 22, 2020.
The Citizen Police Academy is designed to strengthen the partnership between the New Rochelle Police Department and the community it serves. Participants will be introduced to law enforcement and the criminal justice system through instructors representing every facet of the New Rochelle Police Department; from the police commissioner and division commanders to the detectives and police officers who insure the safety of our community.
It is the goal of the Citizen Police Academy to provide the community with an accurate insight of their Police Department; and encourage increased interaction between New Rochelle Police Officers and the citizens of New Rochelle.
For further information and an application contact the PACT Unit at (914) 654-2322 / 2321. Applications must be filed and registration approved prior to the first class. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. Applications can also be downloaded from the City website www.newrochelleny.com/police or obtained at the Police Desk located at 475 North Avenue, New Rochelle, New York 10801. View NRPD flyer.
