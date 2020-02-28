Registration for the City of New Rochelle Department of Parks and Recreation Summer Day Camps and Preschool Camp begins Monday, March 2. Camps run from July 6 - August 14, 2020.
The Summer Day Camps will be held at New Rochelle High School and Isaac E. Young Middle School. For graduating kindergarteners through 5th grade, these camps features sports, games, the arts, nature, tennis, weekly swimming and themed activities as well as day trips. The cost for NRHS & IEYMS camp is $850 ($900 after May 25th) for the 6-week session, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Early drop-off is offered at an additional charge. Four one-day trips will be included.
The Preschool Camp will be held at Jefferson Elementary School. For children ages 3-5 years old (campers must be 3 years old by July 6, 2020) this camp features social learning through arts and crafts, music, movement skills, language, literature, indoor and outdoor play, weekly themed special activities. Cost is $850 for the 6-week session ($900 after May 25th). Camp hours are 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Application deadline is June 12th, or until all spots are filled. To download a brochure and forms, visit www.newrochelleny.com/camps. Registration can be completed online or in person at the Department of Parks and Recreation, 515 North Avenue during office hours M-F 8:30AM to 4:30PM. For more information call them at (914) 654-2087.