New Rochelle Farms, the much-anticipated new supermarket and laundromat on North Avenue and Lincoln Avenue, will celebrate its grand opening on Tuesday, January 21 at 4:30 pm.
The 10,000 square-foot grocery store, which includes an attached laundromat, will feature a variety of fresh and prepared foods, seafood counter, butcher section, deli, salad bar area, juice bar and coffee bar. The product selection contains a variety of organic, vegan and gluten-free product providing the community with healthy and delicious options. The laundromat uses the latest water-efficient machinery and is capable of accepting various payment methods including debit, credit and contactless ApplePay.
Eagerly awaited by area residents, the grocery store fulfills the community’s need for a quality food market along this stretch of North Avenue. Boosting convenience, New Rochelle Farms is accessible via the new CircuitNR, a complimentary, on-demand electric shuttle service transporting riders along multiple routes throughout the downtown area.
“New Rochelle Farms serves a vital need in our community by providing convenient access to fresh foods for thousands of residents in surrounding neighborhoods, as well as our fast-growing downtown and North Avenue corridor,” said New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson. “We are pleased to welcome this highly-anticipated addition to our city.”
The arrival of New Rochelle Farms advances the revitalization of the Lincoln Avenue corridor zone that had gained the support of a $10-million grant from the New York State Department of Economic Development announced in October, 2018. The State grant specifically aimed to “forge stronger social, economic, and physical linkages” between the corridor and the downtown area as a whole. District 3 Council Member Yadira Ramos-Herbert asserts, "It is a very exciting time for the Lincoln Avenue corridor. We welcome the opening of New Rochelle Farms as the next in a series of vital steps to move our community in a positive and vibrant direction."
“Everyone knows how important it is for a neighborhood to be home to a high-quality supermarket,” said Jose Filipe, co-owner of New Rochelle Farms. “It’s a responsibility we take very seriously, and New Rochelle Farms stands ready to meet and exceed the community’s expectations. We look forward to serving the people of New Rochelle.”
“The opening of New Rochelle Farms not only brings access to fresh foods to the Lincoln Avenue corridor but brings much needed employment opportunities to local residents,” said Robert Hayes, President of the Chamber of Commerce. “Their unique combination of supermarket and laundromat will invigorate the area.”
T. Abillama & Associates is credited with the design and planning of this facility which incorporates many repurposed materials to reduce carbon-footprint and latest energy efficient design.
The city’s overall downtown revitalization initiative – undertaken through a Master Developer agreement with RXR Realty -- is on track to achieve its goal of bringing some $4 billion in new investment into the area.
Jose Filipe and partner, Jesus Diaz, plan to invite community representatives inside for a “sneak peek” tour of the new store shortly before the grand opening.