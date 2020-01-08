RXR Realty, a leading real estate owner, operator and developer in the New York Tri-State area, today announced that the RXR Building Community Fund at the Westchester Community Foundation (“The Fund”) is now accepting applications for grants up to $50,000 to enrich the lives of young people in the city of New Rochelle.
Applicants can apply by visiting: https://www.wcf-ny.org/rxr-rfp
Tax-exempt organizations serving New Rochelle youth can apply for grants of no less than $2,500 and no greater than $50,000. Grants will be for a period of one year. Preference will be given to those innovative programs that enhance the skills, abilities, talents and resources of New Rochelle’s young people, and that incorporate youth voices in program design and/or implementation.
A public information session will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at the New Rochelle City Hall, B2 Conference Room for prospective applicants to learn more about the application process.
“At RXR, we believe that true success is achieved when the communities where we operate also succeed and there is no better way to reach this success than by investing in our youth,” said Scott Rechler, Chairman and CEO of RXR.
“Through these grants, advocates and service providers will be able to enhance existing programs and launch new initiatives,” said Noam Bramson, Mayor of the City of New Rochelle. “I am grateful for RXR’s financial commitment to opportunity and social enrichment for the young people of New Rochelle and for the leadership of the Advisory Council, as we together act on a shared belief in the inclusive, equitable development of our community.”
“There’s no better start to 2020 than opening this application process that will substantially benefit the New Rochelle community and its youth,” said Laura Rossi, Executive Director of the Westchester Community Foundation. “The grants will create new opportunities in a variety of fields, and we look forward to working with the applicants on exciting, innovative ideas to build a better future for New Rochelle.”
Capitalized with a seed contribution of $225,000 from RXR, the new fund will provide grants to innovative and meaningful programs and facilities that address issues including:
Youth enrichment
Workforce development
Economic development
Parks, recreation, and wellness
Environment and sustainability
Public safety
The new fund will be guided and advised by an Advisory Council comprised of stakeholders in the New Rochelle community. The members of the Council will include:
● Lisa Burton, My Brother’s Keeper – New Rochelle
● Stephanie Tomei, New Rochelle Council of Community Services
● Ariel Alarcon, Esq., Immigration Law Practitioner and Co-chair of the Mayor’s Advisory
● Committee of Immigrant Affairs
● Rev. Dr. David Holder, New York Covenant Church
● David Dimond, Monroe College
● Ex Officio Member: New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson
● Ex Officio Member: New Rochelle City Manager Charles B. Strome III
For 45 years, the Westchester Community Foundation, a division of The New York Community Trust, has worked to improve the quality of life in Westchester by addressing community issues, promoting responsible philanthropy, and connecting donors to critical local needs.
RXR Realty announced this new community initiative at a recent groundbreaking ceremony for a new 28-story development at 26 South Division Street, the first of two projects being undertaken at the site. Once completed, 26 South Division Street will feature 352 market-rate apartments, ranging from studio to one- two- and three-bedroom apartments with a valet parking garage, lounge, co-working space, speakeasy, and over 12,000 square feet of retail. It is a central component of RXR’s redevelopment plan for the city, which included the opening of 360 Huguenot building earlier this year.