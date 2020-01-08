In an effort to insure that all residents are counted in the upcoming 2020 Census, the City of New Rochelle has organized a “Complete Count Committee”. The committee, under the auspices of City Manager Charles Strome, is spearheaded by City Clerk Michelle Oliveros and Director of Planning and Sustainability Kevin Kain and includes key community stakeholders.
The purpose of the committee is to encourage full participation in the Census by educating residents and reducing public fears and concerns. Since the Census data collected will become the basis for grants and funding as well as statistics, it is very important that all New Rochelle’s inhabitants be counted in total. By law, responses to the questionnaire cannot be shared with any other agency or person.
“A thorough and accurate Census count is critically important to ensuring that New Rochelle enjoys full representation at the county, state, and federal level, and to delivering vital financial resources for housing, transportation, and other essential priorities,” said New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson. “The Complete Count Committee will work toward maximum participation and inclusion, so that every New Rochelle resident is fairly counted.”
In order to conduct the 2020 Decennial Census, the Census Bureau must know the address and physical location of each place where people live or stay. U.S. Census takers are already canvassing housing units throughout our community. Census employees will wear official identification with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark.
Through the Complete Count Committee, a citywide outreach campaign will be instituted in the months ahead to insure that the surveys will be completed fully and returned. New this year, the 2020 Census questionnaire can be filled out online, by phone or by mail. Invitations will be mailed to homes by April 1, 2020.
Questions about the Census and Complete Count Committee may be directed to City Clerk Michelle Oliveros at (914) 654-2162 or Director of Planning and Sustainability Kevin Kain at (914) 654-2191. More information can be found on the City website at www.newrochelleny.com/2020census .