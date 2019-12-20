The City of New Rochelle is excited to announce the next chapter in its bike share program with a new partnership with VeoRide. Based in Chicago, VeoRide is a mobility sharing company operating in over forty communities in eighteen states. New Rochelle is proud to be the company’s first community in New York State.
VeoRide’s program and app will operate similarly to the existing bike share program, which will be phased out over the winter. Users will download an app, sign up for the program, find a nearby bicycle and be on their way.
Development Commissioner Luiz Aragon noted “A healthy community requires a robust, multimodal transportation network. This new partnership with VeoRide will enable us to continue providing an accessible choice for residents and visitors to get around our growing city.”
"VeoRide is proud to be selected by the City of New Rochelle, which was looking for an experienced new mobility partner with a reputation for having successful localized operations they can have collaboration with and confidence in,” said Candice Xie, CEO of Veoride. “With this engagement, the City of New Rochelle joins the ranks of a growing number of cities that are choosing VeoRide as their exclusive shared micromobility provider thanks to our solid commitment to safe, sustainable operations and creating the safest products on the market.”
While VeoRide’s initial rollout is just for bicycles, the company is prepared to expand the program to include scooters and ebikes, pending legislation before Governor Cuomo.
For further information on the bike share program, contact Kevin Kain, Director of Planning and Sustainability at (914) 654-2191, or kkain@newrochelleny.com.