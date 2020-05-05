Create an Account - Increase your productivity, customize your experience, and engage in information you care about.
Agenda
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis and related Executive Orders issued by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, the Board of Appeals on Zoning will not be able to accommodate any in-person public attendance or participation at this hearing. Nonetheless, and in furtherance of the provisions of Section 859-a of the Act requiring interested parties be provided a reasonable opportunity, both orally and in writing, to present their views with respect to the Project, the Board of Appeals on Zoning will broadcast the Public Hearing live on the City’s website and cable public access channel on television (Optimum Channel 75 / Verizon Channel 28). In addition, the Board of Appeals on Zoning will provide public access to provide oral comments in real time via WebEx. If you wish to speak at this hearing, May 5th at 2pm, please follow the following instructions:
Email Max Schwartz, Board Clerk at mschwart@newrochelleny.com, with the following information:
The deadline to register to speak and submit written comments for this Board of Appeals on Zoning hearing is Friday, May 1 at 4:30pm. The Board Clerk will confirm receipt of your registration following submission and provide further information on the public comment procedure.